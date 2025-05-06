Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Acquires 6,291 Shares of Gatos Silver, Inc. (NYSE:GATO)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Gatos Silver, Inc. (NYSE:GATO – Free Report) by 76.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,487 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,291 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Gatos Silver were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gatos Silver by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $979,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares during the period. Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in Gatos Silver during the fourth quarter worth about $189,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Gatos Silver by 440.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 54,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,000 after acquiring an additional 44,559 shares during the period. Optimize Financial Inc acquired a new position in Gatos Silver in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Finally, KRYGER CAPITAL Ltd acquired a new position in Gatos Silver in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,095,000. 44.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gatos Silver Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GATO opened at $14.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of 29.39 and a beta of 1.95. Gatos Silver, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.57 and a 1-year high of $20.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.40 and its 200-day moving average is $15.09.

Gatos Silver Profile

Gatos Silver, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It primarily explores for silver deposits. The company also explores for zinc, lead, copper, and gold ores. Its flagship asset is the Los Gatos District, including the Cerro Los Gatos mine in Chihuahua, Mexico.

