Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Acquires 937 Shares of MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG – Free Report) by 234.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,337 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 937 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in MYR Group were worth $199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MCF Advisors LLC increased its position in MYR Group by 470.0% during the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 171 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in shares of MYR Group during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of MYR Group by 697.6% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 327 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of MYR Group by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 555 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd grew its position in MYR Group by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 618 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. 88.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on MYRG shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on MYR Group from $124.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. KeyCorp upped their target price on MYR Group from $136.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of MYR Group from $164.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of MYR Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of MYR Group from $157.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MYR Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:MYRG opened at $152.90 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $118.84 and its 200-day moving average is $135.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. MYR Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.60 and a 52 week high of $168.88. The company has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 66.77 and a beta of 1.07.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $833.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $788.98 million. MYR Group had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 6.05%. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that MYR Group Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry; and services, including construction and maintenance of high voltage transmission lines, substations, and lower voltage underground and overhead distribution systems, clean energy projects, and electric vehicle charging infrastructure services, as well as emergency restoration services in response to hurricane, wildfire, ice, or other related damages.

