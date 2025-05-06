Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Boosts Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 7,876.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,675 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,654 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $182,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Modern Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 18,492.7% during the 4th quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC now owns 631,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,700,000 after purchasing an additional 628,381 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,134,000. Life Planning Partners Inc grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 10,761.0% during the 4th quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 281,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,623,000 after acquiring an additional 279,356 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 746,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,032,000 after acquiring an additional 98,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1,294.3% in the 4th quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 103,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,282,000 after purchasing an additional 96,425 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IJS opened at $92.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a PE ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $94.41 and its 200 day moving average is $105.04. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $82.10 and a twelve month high of $119.28.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

