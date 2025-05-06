Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Boosts Stock Holdings in Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW – Free Report) by 497.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,402 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,983 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Mister Car Wash were worth $192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MCW. Barclays PLC grew its position in Mister Car Wash by 281.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 179,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 132,051 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Mister Car Wash by 54.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 117,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,000 after acquiring an additional 41,390 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Mister Car Wash by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 48,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 5,702 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Mister Car Wash by 59.4% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 13,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 5,032 shares during the period. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Mister Car Wash by 74.0% in the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 66,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 28,358 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Mister Car Wash from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Mister Car Wash from $8.50 to $8.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Mister Car Wash in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of Mister Car Wash from $9.00 to $8.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Mister Car Wash from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Mister Car Wash presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.46.

MCW opened at $7.64 on Tuesday. Mister Car Wash, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.84 and a 12 month high of $8.60. The company has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 34.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.62 and a 200 day moving average of $7.56.

Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. Mister Car Wash had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 7.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mister Car Wash, Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

In other Mister Car Wash news, CFO Jedidiah Marc Gold sold 52,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.52, for a total value of $451,466.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $472,323.24. This trade represents a 48.87 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Joseph Duane Matheny sold 30,742 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.07, for a total transaction of $248,087.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 81,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $655,332.42. The trade was a 27.46 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 286,009 shares of company stock valued at $2,397,123 in the last quarter. 70.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mister Car Wash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conveyorized car wash services in the United States. It offers express exterior and interior cleaning services. The company serves individual retail and corporate customers. The company was formerly known as Hotshine Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Mister Car Wash, Inc in March 2021.

