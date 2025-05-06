Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Buys 1,856 Shares of Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Free Report) by 87.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,986 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,856 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Travel + Leisure were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in Travel + Leisure during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in Travel + Leisure by 49.2% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its stake in Travel + Leisure by 314.4% during the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 663 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new stake in Travel + Leisure in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in shares of Travel + Leisure by 36.9% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. 87.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TNL stock opened at $46.91 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.03, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.41. Travel + Leisure Co. has a 1-year low of $37.77 and a 1-year high of $58.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.51.

Travel + Leisure ( NYSE:TNL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.01. Travel + Leisure had a net margin of 10.63% and a negative return on equity of 45.75%. The company had revenue of $934.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $933.08 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. Travel + Leisure’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Travel + Leisure Co. will post 6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.78%. This is a boost from Travel + Leisure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 17th. Travel + Leisure’s dividend payout ratio is 37.40%.

In other news, insider Michael Dean Brown acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $46.66 per share, with a total value of $93,320.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 408,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,070,221.96. This represents a 0.49 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director George Herrera sold 6,336 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.80, for a total transaction of $296,524.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $129,121.20. This represents a 69.66 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.75% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TNL. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Travel + Leisure from $62.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Bank of America raised Travel + Leisure from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Travel + Leisure from $61.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Travel + Leisure from $61.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Travel + Leisure from $54.00 to $39.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.20.

Travel + Leisure Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides hospitality services and travel products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers, as well as provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and property management services at resorts.

