Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Buys 212 Shares of LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH – Free Report) by 10.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in LGI Homes were worth $198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LGIH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of LGI Homes by 131.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 111,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,222,000 after purchasing an additional 63,346 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in LGI Homes by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,274,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $203,377,000 after buying an additional 54,039 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in LGI Homes by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 907,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,168,000 after acquiring an additional 212,468 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in LGI Homes in the fourth quarter worth approximately $15,507,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in LGI Homes in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,934,000. 84.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on LGI Homes from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of LGI Homes in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of LGI Homes from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective (down from $125.00) on shares of LGI Homes in a report on Tuesday, January 7th.

LGI Homes Stock Performance

NASDAQ LGIH opened at $55.93 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $64.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 12.72 and a quick ratio of 0.54. LGI Homes, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.48 and a 1 year high of $125.83.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.29). LGI Homes had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The firm had revenue of $351.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that LGI Homes, Inc. will post 8.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at LGI Homes

In other LGI Homes news, COO Michael Larry Snider sold 1,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.94, for a total value of $83,913.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 27,102 shares in the company, valued at $2,058,125.88. This represents a 3.92 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About LGI Homes

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes. It offers entry-level homes, such as attached and detached homes, and active adult homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. The company also engages in the wholesale business, which include building and selling homes to large institutions looking to acquire single-family rental properties.

