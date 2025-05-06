Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Buys 3,683 Shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 8,565.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,726 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,683 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get TotalEnergies alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 751,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,965,000 after buying an additional 26,180 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in TotalEnergies by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 168,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,185,000 after acquiring an additional 14,005 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in TotalEnergies by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 373,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,368,000 after buying an additional 20,734 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,425,000. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP boosted its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 35.9% in the 4th quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 82,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,471,000 after purchasing an additional 21,691 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on TTE shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $64.10 price target (down from $70.40) on shares of TotalEnergies in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on TotalEnergies from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Citigroup upgraded TotalEnergies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of TotalEnergies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of TotalEnergies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TotalEnergies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.42.

TotalEnergies Price Performance

TTE stock opened at $57.40 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $137.64 billion, a PE ratio of 8.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. TotalEnergies SE has a 12-month low of $52.78 and a 12-month high of $74.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $60.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.34.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.88 by ($0.05). TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 7.34%. The business had revenue of $47.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.14 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that TotalEnergies SE will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

TotalEnergies Profile

(Free Report)

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TotalEnergies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TotalEnergies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.