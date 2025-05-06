Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Buys 9,755 Shares of First Advantage Co. (NYSE:FA)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of First Advantage Co. (NYSE:FA – Free Report) by 1,219.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,555 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,755 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in First Advantage were worth $198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get First Advantage alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in First Advantage by 49.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,350,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,399,000 after acquiring an additional 2,750,166 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Advantage by 48.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,425,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,076,000 after purchasing an additional 2,409,233 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of First Advantage by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,223,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,574,000 after purchasing an additional 286,456 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its stake in First Advantage by 246.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,227,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,903,000 after purchasing an additional 3,718,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in First Advantage by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,485,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,011,000 after buying an additional 50,469 shares during the period. 94.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Advantage Price Performance

NYSE:FA opened at $14.83 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.04. First Advantage Co. has a 52-week low of $12.32 and a 52-week high of $20.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a current ratio of 3.85. The company has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 494.33 and a beta of 1.20.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on FA shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of First Advantage in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $15.00 target price (down from $20.00) on shares of First Advantage in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of First Advantage in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on First Advantage from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Advantage presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.80.

Read Our Latest Research Report on FA

First Advantage Profile

(Free Report)

First Advantage Corporation provides employment background screening, identity, and verification solutions worldwide. It offers pre-onboarding products and solutions, such as criminal background checks, drug/health screening, extended workforce screening, FBI channeling, identity checks and biometric fraud mitigation tools, education/work history verification, driver records and compliance, healthcare credentials, executive screening, and other screening products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Advantage Co. (NYSE:FA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Advantage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Advantage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.