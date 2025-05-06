Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Buys New Position in VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF (NASDAQ:VFLO)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF (NASDAQ:VFLO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 5,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF by 185.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,114,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,278,000 after buying an additional 2,672,029 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF during the fourth quarter worth $36,524,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF by 80.0% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,871,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,784,000 after acquiring an additional 831,712 shares during the period. Strategic Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $18,156,000. Finally, Keystone Financial Group purchased a new position in VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $17,890,000.

Shares of NASDAQ VFLO opened at $33.26 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.97 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.48. VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF has a 1-year low of $29.48 and a 1-year high of $37.04.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 10th were issued a $0.0434 dividend. This is a boost from VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 10th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%.

The VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF (VFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Victory US Large Cap Free Cash Flow index. The fund tracks an index composed of the largest U.S. companies based on profit that are perceived to have strong free cash flow yields and high growth metrics VFLO was launched on Jun 21, 2023 and is managed by VictoryShares.

