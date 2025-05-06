Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Cuts Holdings in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lessened its position in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Free Report) by 39.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,191 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,425 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Atkore were worth $183,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Atkore by 195.6% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,174,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,009,000 after acquiring an additional 777,113 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Atkore by 549.9% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 607,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,658,000 after buying an additional 513,631 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Atkore in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,339,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Atkore by 3,948.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 470,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,291,000 after acquiring an additional 459,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Atkore by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 924,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,116,000 after purchasing an additional 180,160 shares during the period.

Shares of Atkore stock opened at $66.85 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $61.23 and a 200 day moving average of $75.76. Atkore Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.92 and a fifty-two week high of $180.62. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 3.03.

Atkore ( NYSE:ATKR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.45. Atkore had a return on equity of 25.69% and a net margin of 12.42%. The business had revenue of $661.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $680.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Atkore Inc. will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. This is a positive change from Atkore’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 16th. Atkore’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.78%.

In related news, insider Mark F. Lamps sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $32,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,194,400. This represents a 1.46 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

ATKR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Atkore from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Atkore from $78.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Atkore from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital lowered shares of Atkore from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.00.

Atkore Profile

Atkore Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of electrical, mechanical, safety, and infrastructure products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers conduits, cables, and installation accessories. It also designs and manufactures protection and reliability solutions for critical infrastructure, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.

