Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Decreases Stake in Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC cut its position in Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH – Free Report) by 12.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,907 shares of the company’s stock after selling 428 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Bread Financial were worth $178,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. World Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bread Financial in the third quarter valued at $810,000. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Bread Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $209,000. Range Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Bread Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $406,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Bread Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,480,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Bread Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. 99.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bread Financial stock opened at $48.94 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.65. Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.21 and a 12 month high of $66.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 8.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.33.

Bread Financial ( NYSE:BFH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.76. Bread Financial had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 12.41%. The company had revenue of $970.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $956.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Bread Financial announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 5th that allows the company to repurchase $150.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 9th. Bread Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.92%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Bread Financial from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Bread Financial from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Bread Financial from $68.00 to $58.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Barclays raised their price target on Bread Financial from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Compass Point boosted their price objective on Bread Financial from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc provides tech-forward payment and lending solutions to customers and consumer-based industries in North America. It offers credit card and other loans financing services, including risk management solutions, account origination, and funding services for private label and co-brand credit card programs, as well as through Bread partnerships; and Comenity-branded general purpose cash-back credit.

