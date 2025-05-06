Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Decreases Stake in IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC cut its position in shares of IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT – Free Report) by 47.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,768 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,426 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in IDT were worth $179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IDT. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of IDT by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in IDT during the fourth quarter valued at $129,000. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of IDT in the 4th quarter worth $134,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of IDT in the 4th quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of IDT during the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.34% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised IDT from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th.

In other IDT news, CTO David Wartell sold 10,735 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.99, for a total value of $525,907.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 25.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IDT opened at $52.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 17.85 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.45 and its 200 day moving average is $48.91. IDT Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.84 and a fifty-two week high of $58.77.

IDT (NYSE:IDT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $303.35 million for the quarter. IDT had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 22.18%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This is a boost from IDT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 17th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. IDT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.62%.

IDT Corporation provides communications and payment services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Fintech, National Retail Solutions, net2phone, and Traditional Communications segments. The company operates point of sale, a terminal-based platform which provides independent retailers store management software, electronic payment processing, and other ancillary merchant services; and provides marketers with digital out-of-home advertising and transaction data.

