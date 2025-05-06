Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Grows Position in Fortrea Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTRE)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Fortrea Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTRE – Free Report) by 140.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,633 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,205 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Fortrea were worth $198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Fortrea by 184.4% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 12,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 8,300 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Fortrea in the fourth quarter valued at $224,000. Global Endowment Management LP raised its stake in shares of Fortrea by 39.4% during the 4th quarter. Global Endowment Management LP now owns 72,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 20,485 shares during the period. Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in Fortrea during the 4th quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Fortrea by 57.7% in the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,593 shares during the period.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FTRE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Fortrea from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Fortrea from $22.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird set a $12.00 price target on shares of Fortrea in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Fortrea from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $6.00 target price (down from $12.00) on shares of Fortrea in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fortrea currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.82.

Fortrea Stock Performance

Fortrea stock opened at $5.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.67. Fortrea Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.77 and a twelve month high of $37.24. The company has a market capitalization of $536.90 million, a PE ratio of -1.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Fortrea (NASDAQ:FTRE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.18). Fortrea had a negative net margin of 10.99% and a positive return on equity of 2.00%. The company had revenue of $697.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.22 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. Research analysts expect that Fortrea Holdings Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

Fortrea Profile

Fortrea Holdings Inc, a contract research organization, primarily engages in the provision of biopharmaceutical product and medical device development services worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Clinical Services and Enabling Services. The Clinical Services segment provides across the clinical pharmacology and clinical development spectrum.

