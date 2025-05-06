Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Grows Position in JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD – Free Report) by 1,772.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,292 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,941 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in JELD-WEN were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JELD. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JELD-WEN by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,225,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,226,000 after acquiring an additional 220,815 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in JELD-WEN by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 477,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,908,000 after purchasing an additional 30,400 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of JELD-WEN by 64.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 213,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,747,000 after buying an additional 83,203 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of JELD-WEN by 45.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 51,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 16,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of JELD-WEN by 257.6% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 7,025 shares in the last quarter. 95.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JELD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of JELD-WEN from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on JELD-WEN from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on JELD-WEN from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Barclays dropped their price objective on JELD-WEN from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of JELD-WEN from $9.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, JELD-WEN presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.94.

In related news, Director Steven E. Wynne acquired 10,000 shares of JELD-WEN stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.01 per share, for a total transaction of $60,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 28,000 shares in the company, valued at $168,280. This trade represents a 55.56 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management bought 72,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.08 per share, with a total value of $437,760.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 701,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,267,758.72. This trade represents a 11.43 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 714,404 shares of company stock worth $4,023,392 in the last three months. 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

JELD-WEN stock opened at $5.59 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.03. The company has a market cap of $476.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 1.86. JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.91 and a 1 year high of $20.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.36.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.02. JELD-WEN had a positive return on equity of 7.14% and a negative net margin of 5.01%. The business had revenue of $776.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $769.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells wood, metal, and composite materials doors, windows, and related building products in North America and Europe. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; stile and rail doors; and wood, vinyl, and wood composite windows.

