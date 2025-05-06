Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Grows Stock Holdings in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Free Report) by 25.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,315 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,271 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in BOX were worth $200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOX. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BOX by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 84,995 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,686,000 after purchasing an additional 3,759 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in BOX in the 4th quarter valued at $3,638,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in BOX by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,610,450 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $82,492,000 after buying an additional 11,376 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in BOX by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,366,007 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,166,000 after buying an additional 210,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of BOX by 67.3% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 317,800 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,042,000 after acquiring an additional 127,800 shares during the period. 86.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:BOX opened at $31.17 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.21. Box, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.63 and a twelve month high of $35.74.

BOX declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, March 4th that allows the company to buyback $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the software maker to purchase up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BOX shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of BOX in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 target price (down previously from $40.00) on shares of BOX in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on BOX from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. StockNews.com lowered BOX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of BOX from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.44.

In other BOX news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of BOX stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.32, for a total value of $446,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,453,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,890,434.88. The trade was a 0.89 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Aaron Levie sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.08, for a total value of $320,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,979,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,591,342.40. This represents a 0.33 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,022 shares of company stock valued at $2,198,045 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Box, Inc engages in the provision of an enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, Box Governance, Box Zones, Box Relay, Box Shuttle, and Box KeySafe.

