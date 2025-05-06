Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Grows Stock Holdings in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS – Free Report) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,340 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Varonis Systems were worth $193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Varonis Systems by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 11,534 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. boosted its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 93,627 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,160,000 after buying an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Varonis Systems by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 40,209 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,786,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Varonis Systems by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 32,531 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Varonis Systems by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 75,440 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,352,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 95.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VRNS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research raised shares of Varonis Systems from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Varonis Systems from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Barclays decreased their price objective on Varonis Systems from $60.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on shares of Varonis Systems in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.00.

Shares of VRNS stock opened at $43.85 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of -50.99 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.32. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.53 and a 52 week high of $60.58.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.24). Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 20.35% and a negative net margin of 17.38%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

Varonis Systems announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, February 10th that permits the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to reacquire up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; source code, strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

