Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Has $178,000 Stock Holdings in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC trimmed its position in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Free Report) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,862 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 491 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $178,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of UBS Group in the fourth quarter worth about $5,594,066,000. FMR LLC increased its position in UBS Group by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 55,533,620 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,695,087,000 after buying an additional 12,609,616 shares during the period. Caisse Des Depots ET Consignations acquired a new position in shares of UBS Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $233,591,000. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA boosted its position in shares of UBS Group by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 34,979,795 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,070,335,000 after acquiring an additional 5,555,624 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of UBS Group by 609.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,375,839 shares of the bank’s stock worth $133,890,000 after acquiring an additional 3,759,134 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of UBS stock opened at $30.77 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $98.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.24 and a beta of 1.15. UBS Group AG has a 12-month low of $25.75 and a 12-month high of $35.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.86.

UBS Group ( NYSE:UBS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $11.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.19 billion. UBS Group had a return on equity of 5.93% and a net margin of 6.93%. Research analysts forecast that UBS Group AG will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised UBS Group from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley cut UBS Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Kepler Capital Markets raised UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, UBS Group has an average rating of “Hold”.

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, Investment Bank, and Non-core and Legacy. The company offers investment advice, estate and wealth planning, investing, corporate and banking, and investment management, as well as mortgage, securities-based, and structured lending solutions.

