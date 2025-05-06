Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Has $180,000 Position in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC trimmed its position in shares of Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Free Report) (TSE:K) by 35.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,390 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 10,836 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Kinross Gold were worth $180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in Kinross Gold by 109.3% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,704 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,412 shares during the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 4,302 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Kinross Gold in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 747.0% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,429 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 4,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 246.3% during the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,227 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 5,140 shares during the last quarter. 63.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on KGC. National Bank Financial raised Kinross Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 4th. National Bankshares reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Kinross Gold in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Kinross Gold in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on Kinross Gold from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kinross Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.30.

Shares of KGC opened at $14.51 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.20. Kinross Gold Co. has a 12 month low of $6.67 and a 12 month high of $15.46. The company has a market capitalization of $17.85 billion, a PE ratio of 18.84, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Get Free Report) (TSE:K) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The mining company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.03). Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 18.43%. On average, analysts anticipate that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 5th. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.58%.

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Mauritania. The company operates the Fort Knox mine and the Manh Choh project in Alaska, as well as the Round Mountain and the Bald Mountain mines in Nevada, the United States; the Paracatu mine in Brazil; the La Coipa and the Lobo-Marte project in Chile; the Tasiast mine in Mauritania; and the Great Bear project in Canada.

