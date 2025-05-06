Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Has $180,000 Stock Position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOV)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOV – Free Report) by 57.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,885 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,567 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $180,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVOV. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 803.1% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVOV opened at $89.74 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $89.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.54. The company has a market capitalization of $874.97 million, a PE ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.06. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $78.72 and a 52 week high of $105.65.

The Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (IVOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value index. The fund tracks an index of value-style securities from the Committee-selected S&P mid-cap 400. IVOV was launched on Sep 9, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

