Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Has $182,000 Stock Position in The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lessened its holdings in The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE – Free Report) by 37.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,581 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,127 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Buckle were worth $182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Buckle alerts:

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BKE. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Buckle by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,663,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,518,000 after buying an additional 137,972 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Buckle by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,357,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,957,000 after acquiring an additional 10,178 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Buckle by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,286,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,352,000 after purchasing an additional 69,258 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Buckle by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 937,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,636,000 after purchasing an additional 100,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Buckle by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 815,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,454,000 after purchasing an additional 16,610 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.93% of the company’s stock.

Buckle Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BKE opened at $35.64 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.86. The Buckle, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.12 and a 1 year high of $54.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 0.94.

Buckle Dividend Announcement

Buckle ( NYSE:BKE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 14th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $379.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $378.97 million. Buckle had a net margin of 16.21% and a return on equity of 44.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 15th. Buckle’s payout ratio is presently 36.08%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on BKE shares. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Buckle from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. StockNews.com lowered Buckle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Buckle

Insider Buying and Selling at Buckle

In other news, CEO Dennis H. Nelson sold 20,453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.86, for a total value of $835,709.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,678,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,578,402.50. This represents a 1.20 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 76,011 shares of company stock worth $3,047,788. Insiders own 39.80% of the company’s stock.

About Buckle

(Free Report)

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, Salvage, Red by BKE, Daytrip, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Sterling & Stitch, Reclaim, BKE Vintage, Nova Industries, J.B.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Buckle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Buckle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.