Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Has $185,000 Stock Position in HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI – Free Report) by 205.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,670 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,470 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in HNI were worth $185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HNI. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in HNI in the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,253,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in HNI during the fourth quarter valued at $8,897,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in HNI by 35.1% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 605,964 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,522,000 after purchasing an additional 157,579 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in HNI in the 4th quarter worth about $7,076,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of HNI by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,960,596 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $98,755,000 after purchasing an additional 124,391 shares in the last quarter. 75.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Brian Scott Smith sold 556 shares of HNI stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.90, for a total value of $27,744.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $718,260.60. The trade was a 3.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded HNI from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st.

HNI Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:HNI opened at $43.17 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 14.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.92. HNI Co. has a 1 year low of $39.76 and a 1 year high of $58.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.73.

HNI (NYSE:HNI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The business services provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $642.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.03 million. HNI had a return on equity of 18.27% and a net margin of 5.52%. Analysts expect that HNI Co. will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HNI Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. HNI’s payout ratio is presently 45.67%.

HNI Company Profile

HNI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture, sale, and marketing of workplace furnishings and residential building products primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Workplace Furnishings and Residential Building Products. The Workplace Furnishings segment offers a range of commercial and home office furniture, including panel-based and freestanding furniture systems, seating, storage, benching, tables, architectural products, and ancillary and hospitality products, as well as social collaborative items under the HON, Allsteel, Beyond, Gunlocke, HBF, HBF Textiles, HNI India, Kimball, National, Etc., Interwoven, David Edward, Kimball Hospitality, and D'style brands.

