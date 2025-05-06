Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Has $194,000 Stock Holdings in The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC trimmed its holdings in The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO – Free Report) by 39.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,575 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in The GEO Group were worth $194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of The GEO Group by 374.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 216,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,781,000 after purchasing an additional 170,839 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC raised its position in The GEO Group by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 22,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in The GEO Group by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter. RoundAngle Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The GEO Group during the 4th quarter worth $806,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in The GEO Group in the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

In other The GEO Group news, EVP Shayn P. March sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 67,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,024,070. This represents a 10.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GEO shares. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of The GEO Group in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Jones Trading reissued a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of The GEO Group in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Noble Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of The GEO Group in a research note on Monday, March 24th. UBS Group set a $35.00 target price on shares of The GEO Group in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered The GEO Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The GEO Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.00.

Shares of NYSE GEO opened at $31.35 on Tuesday. The GEO Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.75 and a twelve month high of $36.46. The stock has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.26 and its 200-day moving average is $27.36.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $607.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $607.45 million. The GEO Group had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 9.20%. Equities research analysts predict that The GEO Group, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

The GEO Group, Inc (NYSE: GEO) engages in ownership, leasing, and management of secure facilities, processing centers, and community-based reentry facilities in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and South Africa. The company also provides secure facility management services, including the provision of security, administrative, rehabilitation, education, and food services; reentry services, such as temporary housing, programming, employment assistance, and other services; electronic monitoring and supervision services; and transportation services; as well as designs, constructs, and finances new facilities through projects.

