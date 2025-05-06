Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Has $196,000 Position in Direxion Daily Retail Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:RETL)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lessened its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Retail Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:RETL – Free Report) by 65.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,792 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,431 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC owned approximately 0.36% of Direxion Daily Retail Bull 3X Shares worth $196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily Retail Bull 3X Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $442,000.

Direxion Daily Retail Bull 3X Shares Trading Down 1.0 %

RETL opened at $5.96 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.84 and a 200-day moving average of $8.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 4.07. Direxion Daily Retail Bull 3X Shares has a 1-year low of $4.12 and a 1-year high of $11.92.

Direxion Daily Retail Bull 3X Shares

Direxion Daily Retail Bull 3x Shares, formerly Direxion Daily Retail Bull 2x Shares, seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, of 300% of the performance of the Russell 1000 Retail Index. The Retail Index is an index comprised of companies that sell to consumers those discretionary products supplied by manufacturers.

