Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Has $199,000 Stake in Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC reduced its holdings in Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI – Free Report) by 75.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,388 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 16,878 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Applied Optoelectronics were worth $199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Applied Optoelectronics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Applied Optoelectronics by 858.2% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,284 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,262 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics in the fourth quarter valued at about $229,000. 61.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on AAOI shares. B. Riley upgraded shares of Applied Optoelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on shares of Applied Optoelectronics from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Applied Optoelectronics to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.40.

NASDAQ AAOI opened at $14.44 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $801.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.01 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.70 and a 1 year high of $44.50.

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.07). Applied Optoelectronics had a negative net margin of 38.61% and a negative return on equity of 22.36%. The business had revenue of $100.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.92 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Stefan J. Murry sold 2,000 shares of Applied Optoelectronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.06, for a total transaction of $46,120.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 196,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,533,157.86. The trade was a 1.01 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells fiber-optic networking products in the United States, Taiwan, and China. It offers optical modules, optical filters, lasers, laser components, subassemblies, transmitters and transceivers, turn-key equipment, headend, node, distribution equipment, and amplifiers.

