Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Has $203,000 Holdings in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC decreased its position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 83.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,353 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 50,905 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ET. Stonegate Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 34,320 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $672,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Private Client Services LLC increased its stake in Energy Transfer by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Private Client Services LLC now owns 16,915 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 130,202 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,551,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. Cannell & Spears LLC grew its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Cannell & Spears LLC now owns 135,647 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,657,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the period. Finally, Daymark Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Energy Transfer by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 160,678 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,148,000 after buying an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.22% of the company’s stock.

ET stock opened at $16.19 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $55.55 billion, a PE ratio of 12.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.63 and a 200-day moving average of $18.51. Energy Transfer LP has a 12-month low of $14.60 and a 12-month high of $21.45.

Energy Transfer ( NYSE:ET Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The pipeline company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.06). Energy Transfer had a net margin of 5.74% and a return on equity of 11.56%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 9th will be given a dividend of $0.3275 per share. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 9th. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 102.34%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ET shares. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Energy Transfer in a report on Monday, March 24th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Energy Transfer in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Energy Transfer in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.09.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

