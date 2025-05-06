Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Has $206,000 Stock Holdings in Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC reduced its position in Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN – Free Report) by 20.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,631 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,985 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Insteel Industries were worth $206,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IIIN. Oppenheimer & Close LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Insteel Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $3,710,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Insteel Industries by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 469,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,688,000 after acquiring an additional 70,878 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Insteel Industries by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 251,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,794,000 after acquiring an additional 67,244 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Insteel Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,369,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Insteel Industries by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,241,131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,523,000 after purchasing an additional 41,908 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.27% of the company’s stock.

IIIN opened at $35.07 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.45. Insteel Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.49 and a 1 year high of $35.57. The company has a market capitalization of $680.78 million, a PE ratio of 35.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.94.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. Insteel Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.34%.

Insteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets steel wire reinforcing products for concrete construction applications. The company offers prestressed concrete strand (PC strand) and welded wire reinforcement (WWR) products. Its PC strand is a seven-wire strand that is used to impart compression forces into precast concrete elements and structures providing reinforcement for bridges, parking decks, buildings, and other concrete structures.

