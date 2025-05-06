Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Increases Stake in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Free Report) by 163.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,891 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 8,618 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 401.2% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,441 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,954 shares in the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd increased its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 251.8% in the 4th quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 3,870 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,770 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 655.2% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,264 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 4,567 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.10% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, Chairman More Avery bought 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.70 per share, for a total transaction of $411,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 274,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,760,348.60. The trade was a 12.27 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SolarEdge Technologies
SolarEdge Technologies Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:SEDG opened at $12.92 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $762.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.65 and a 200 day moving average of $14.64. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.24 and a 52 week high of $61.70.
SolarEdge Technologies Profile
SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations in the United States, Germany, the Netherlands, Italy, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Solar and Energy Storage.
