Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Increases Stake in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Free Report) by 163.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,891 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 8,618 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 401.2% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,441 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,954 shares in the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd increased its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 251.8% in the 4th quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 3,870 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,770 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 655.2% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,264 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 4,567 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Chairman More Avery bought 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.70 per share, for a total transaction of $411,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 274,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,760,348.60. The trade was a 12.27 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SEDG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $21.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.82.

SolarEdge Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SEDG opened at $12.92 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $762.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.65 and a 200 day moving average of $14.64. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.24 and a 52 week high of $61.70.

SolarEdge Technologies Profile

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations in the United States, Germany, the Netherlands, Italy, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Solar and Energy Storage.

