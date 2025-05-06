Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Increases Stock Holdings in Spyre Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRE)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Spyre Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRE – Free Report) by 1,548.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,574 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,054 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Spyre Therapeutics were worth $200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Spyre Therapeutics alerts:

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in Spyre Therapeutics by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 25,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 4,645 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Spyre Therapeutics by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 21,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in shares of Spyre Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $8,813,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Spyre Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $548,000. Finally, Affinity Asset Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Spyre Therapeutics by 65.4% during the 4th quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 824,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,190,000 after acquiring an additional 325,908 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

Spyre Therapeutics Stock Performance

SYRE stock opened at $14.09 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $849.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 2.78. Spyre Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.91 and a 1 year high of $40.49.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Spyre Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SYRE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by $0.08. As a group, analysts predict that Spyre Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SYRE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Spyre Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Spyre Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Leerink Partners assumed coverage on Spyre Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Leerink Partnrs upgraded Spyre Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Spyre Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.57.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Spyre Therapeutics

Spyre Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

Spyre Therapeutics, Inc, a preclinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapeutics for patients living with inflammatory bowel disease (IBD). It develops SPY001, a human monoclonal immunoglobulin G1 antibody designed to bind selectively to the a4ß7 integrin being developed for the treatment of IBD (ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spyre Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Spyre Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spyre Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.