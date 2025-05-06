Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Lowers Stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF (NASDAQ:PSCC)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC decreased its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF (NASDAQ:PSCC – Free Report) by 17.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,016 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF were worth $184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 41,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,593,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $673,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares during the period. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $125,000.

NASDAQ:PSCC opened at $35.07 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $44.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.52 and a beta of 0.70. Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF has a 52 week low of $31.91 and a 52 week high of $41.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.92.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th were given a $0.172 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th. This is a positive change from Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14.

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Consumer Staples Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of United States consumer staples companies that are principally engaged in the businesses of providing consumer goods and services that have non-cyclical characteristics, including tobacco, textiles, food and beverage, and non-discretionary retail.

