Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Lowers Stock Holdings in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC cut its stake in shares of California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Free Report) by 62.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,060 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,728 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in California Water Service Group were worth $184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in California Water Service Group during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of California Water Service Group by 785.8% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,435 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of California Water Service Group by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,969 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new stake in California Water Service Group in the fourth quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in California Water Service Group during the 4th quarter worth about $124,000. Institutional investors own 82.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of California Water Service Group stock opened at $49.02 on Tuesday. California Water Service Group has a 52-week low of $41.64 and a 52-week high of $56.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.17, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.56.

California Water Service Group ( NYSE:CWT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.06. California Water Service Group had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 19.56%. The business had revenue of $203.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that California Water Service Group will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 12th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 12th. California Water Service Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.70%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of California Water Service Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. StockNews.com upgraded California Water Service Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on California Water Service Group from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday.

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, Hawaii, and Texas. The company is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection services.

