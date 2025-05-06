Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Purchases 1,083 Shares of Blue Owl Capital Co. (NYSE:OBDC)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Blue Owl Capital Co. (NYSE:OBDC – Free Report) by 9.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,038 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Blue Owl Capital were worth $197,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Blue Owl Capital by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 197,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,992,000 after purchasing an additional 65,969 shares in the last quarter. Transce3nd LLC bought a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $229,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 129,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,962,000 after buying an additional 4,313 shares in the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 29,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 1,718 shares during the period. Finally, Demars Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Blue Owl Capital by 1,517.2% during the 4th quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 458,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,935,000 after acquiring an additional 430,303 shares during the period. 42.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blue Owl Capital Price Performance

Shares of OBDC opened at $13.83 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a PE ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 0.73. Blue Owl Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $12.11 and a 12-month high of $16.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.82.

Blue Owl Capital Announces Dividend

Blue Owl Capital ( NYSE:OBDC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.01. Blue Owl Capital had a net margin of 37.26% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The business had revenue of $394.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.24 million. Analysts anticipate that Blue Owl Capital Co. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. Blue Owl Capital’s payout ratio is presently 96.73%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Chris Temple acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.80 per share, for a total transaction of $222,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,000 shares in the company, valued at $754,800. This represents a 41.67 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on OBDC shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Blue Owl Capital from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. JMP Securities reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Citizens Jmp upgraded Blue Owl Capital to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Blue Owl Capital from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Blue Owl Capital from $15.10 to $14.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.93.

Blue Owl Capital Profile

(Free Report)

Blue Owl Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in direct and fund of fund investments. The fund makes investments in senior secured, direct lending or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks also pursues preferred equity investments, first lien, unitranche, and second lien term loans and common equity investments.

