Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Purchases 13,529 Shares of Delcath Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCTH)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Delcath Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCTH – Free Report) by 1,161.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,694 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,529 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Delcath Systems were worth $177,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DCTH. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Delcath Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Delcath Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $104,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Delcath Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $110,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Delcath Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $153,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Delcath Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $156,000. 61.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DCTH shares. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Delcath Systems from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Delcath Systems from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.75.

Delcath Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DCTH opened at $11.99 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.54. Delcath Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.30 and a fifty-two week high of $16.97. The company has a market cap of $400.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.88 and a beta of 0.72.

Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $15.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.96 million. Delcath Systems had a negative return on equity of 338.16% and a negative net margin of 150.70%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.48) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Delcath Systems, Inc. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Delcath Systems Profile

Delcath Systems, Inc, an interventional oncology company, focuses on the treatment of primary and metastatic liver cancers in the United States and Europe. The company’s lead product candidate is HEPZATO KIT, a melphalan for injection/hepatic delivery system to administer high-dose chemotherapy to the liver while controlling systemic exposure and associated side effects.

