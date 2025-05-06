Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Purchases 1,472 Shares of Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK – Free Report) by 42.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,979 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Jack in the Box were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of JACK. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Jack in the Box by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 20,626 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $859,000 after buying an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 96.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 899 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 99.5% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,235 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 229.7% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Jack in the Box by 168.6% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,558 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the period. 99.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Jack in the Box stock opened at $27.03 on Tuesday. Jack in the Box Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.01 and a 12 month high of $60.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $509.73 million, a P/E ratio of -13.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.07.

Jack in the Box ( NASDAQ:JACK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The restaurant operator reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $469.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $470.47 million. Jack in the Box had a negative net margin of 2.34% and a negative return on equity of 15.79%. Analysts predict that Jack in the Box Inc. will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 20th were paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 20th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.51%. Jack in the Box’s payout ratio is currently -82.63%.

Several research firms have issued reports on JACK. Wedbush lowered shares of Jack in the Box from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Jack in the Box from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Stifel Nicolaus set a $32.00 price objective on Jack in the Box and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $60.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Jack in the Box in a report on Thursday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.00.

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box and Del Taco quick-service restaurants in the United States. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

