Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Purchases 2,130 Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV – Free Report) by 2,048.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,234 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,130 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value were worth $182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. WFA Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Crews Bank & Trust bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value in the fourth quarter worth $49,000.

NASDAQ VONV opened at $80.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.22 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 0.95. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value has a 12 month low of $71.68 and a 12 month high of $87.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $80.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.87.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were paid a $0.3843 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 25th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (VONV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of value stocks selected from the 1,000 largest US companies. VONV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

