Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Purchases 5,832 Shares of IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX – Free Report) by 415.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,236 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,832 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in IMAX were worth $185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of IMAX by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in IMAX by 74.6% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 241,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,181,000 after buying an additional 103,186 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IMAX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,670,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of IMAX in the 4th quarter valued at $1,827,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of IMAX during the 4th quarter valued at $428,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.51% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of IMAX in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on IMAX from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on IMAX from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of IMAX in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of IMAX in a report on Thursday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.56.

NYSE IMAX opened at $24.30 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.59, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.79. IMAX Co. has a 1 year low of $14.94 and a 1 year high of $27.77.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. IMAX had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 8.60%. The firm had revenue of $86.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that IMAX Co. will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology platform for entertainment and events worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Content Solutions and Technology Products and Services. The company offers IMAX DMR, a proprietary technology that digitally remasters films and other content into IMAX formats for distribution to the IMAX network; IMAX Enhanced that provides end-to-end technology across streaming content and entertainment devices at home; and SSIMWAVE, an AI-driven video quality solutions for media and entertainment companies.

