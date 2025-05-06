Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Raises Holdings in Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH – Free Report) by 664.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,108 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,654 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Freshworks were worth $180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Freshworks alerts:

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FRSH. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Freshworks by 33.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 337,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,875,000 after acquiring an additional 84,568 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Freshworks in the 3rd quarter valued at $534,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Freshworks by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,945,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,934,000 after purchasing an additional 604,658 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Freshworks during the 4th quarter worth $190,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Freshworks by 102.4% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,223 shares during the last quarter. 75.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FRSH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Freshworks in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Freshworks from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Freshworks from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Barclays increased their price target on Freshworks from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Freshworks from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Freshworks has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.21.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Mika Yamamoto sold 3,574 shares of Freshworks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.20, for a total transaction of $50,750.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 611,604 shares in the company, valued at $8,684,776.80. The trade was a 0.58 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Zachary Nelson sold 8,433 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.69, for a total value of $123,880.77. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $365,634.10. This trade represents a 25.31 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 29,883 shares of company stock worth $467,538. Insiders own 19.15% of the company’s stock.

Freshworks Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FRSH opened at $14.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.31 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.48. Freshworks Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.81 and a 12 month high of $19.77.

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.05. Freshworks had a negative return on equity of 6.63% and a negative net margin of 13.24%. The business had revenue of $196.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Freshworks Inc. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

About Freshworks

(Free Report)

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides software-as-a-service products worldwide. It offers Freshworks Customer Service Suite, which provides automated, personalized self-service on various channels, including web, chat, mobile messaging, email, and social; Freshdesk, a ticketing-centric customer service solution; Freshsuccess, a customer success solution; and Freshchat that provides agents with a modern conversational experience to proactively engage customers across digital messaging channels.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Freshworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freshworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.