Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Raises Position in TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK – Free Report) by 214.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,425 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,788 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in TaskUs were worth $194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of TaskUs by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 471,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,979,000 after purchasing an additional 23,713 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TaskUs during the 4th quarter valued at $408,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of TaskUs by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 497,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,430,000 after buying an additional 32,500 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of TaskUs in the 4th quarter worth about $115,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in TaskUs during the 4th quarter valued at about $301,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.64% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of TaskUs from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TaskUs has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.86.

Shares of TASK stock opened at $13.78 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.02. TaskUs, Inc. has a one year low of $10.57 and a one year high of $19.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.29 and its 200 day moving average is $14.69.

TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $274.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.65 million. TaskUs had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 17.73%. Sell-side analysts expect that TaskUs, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other TaskUs news, insider Jarrod Johnson sold 15,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.25, for a total value of $204,845.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 30.63% of the company’s stock.

TaskUs, Inc provides digital outsourcing services for companies in Philippines, the United States, India, and internationally. It offers digital customer experience that consists of omni-channel customer care services primarily delivered through non-voice digital channels; and other solutions, including experience and customer care services for new product or market launches, and customer acquisition solutions.

