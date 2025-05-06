Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Raises Stock Holdings in Rubrik, Inc. (NYSE:RBRK)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Rubrik, Inc. (NYSE:RBRK – Free Report) by 355.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,026 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,361 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Rubrik were worth $198,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Rubrik by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 72,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,757,000 after buying an additional 12,714 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Rubrik by 172.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,261,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,199,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065,444 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Rubrik by 1,329.9% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 18,180 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rubrik during the 4th quarter valued at $11,462,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Rubrik by 434.2% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 335,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,911,000 after purchasing an additional 272,482 shares in the last quarter. 49.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on RBRK shares. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Rubrik from $87.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Rosenblatt Securities raised shares of Rubrik from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Rubrik in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Rubrik from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 14th. Finally, William Blair started coverage on shares of Rubrik in a report on Friday, February 7th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rubrik currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rubrik

In other Rubrik news, CFO Kiran Kumar Choudary sold 87,971 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.04, for a total transaction of $6,161,488.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 413,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,958,598.32. This trade represents a 17.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lightspeed Management Company, sold 13,213 shares of Rubrik stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.98, for a total value of $832,154.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,221 shares in the company, valued at $1,336,498.58. This represents a 38.37 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 506,634 shares of company stock worth $33,523,839.

Rubrik Stock Performance

Rubrik stock opened at $74.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.14 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.41. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $63.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.78. Rubrik, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.34 and a 1 year high of $80.00.

Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $258.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.59) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Rubrik, Inc. will post -7.66 EPS for the current year.

Rubrik Company Profile

Rubrik, Inc provides data security solutions to individuals and businesses worldwide. The company offers enterprise data protection, unstructured data protection, cloud data protection, and SaaS data protection solutions; data threat analytics; data security posture; and cyber recovery solutions. It serves financial, retail, trade, transportation, energy, industrial, healthcare and life science, education, technology, media, communications, and public sectors.

Featured Stories

