Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Raises Stock Position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RFG)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RFG – Free Report) by 23.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,097 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF were worth $198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RFG. Marshall Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,827,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF by 49.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 71,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,455,000 after purchasing an additional 23,755 shares during the period. Dale Q Rice Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,148,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,140,000. Finally, Matrix Trust Co grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF by 581.0% during the fourth quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 20,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $971,000 after buying an additional 17,116 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RFG opened at $45.92 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.89 and a fifty-two week high of $53.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.88. The stock has a market cap of $287 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.64 and a beta of 1.15.

Rydex S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Index is narrow in focus, containing only those S&P MidCap 400 companies with strong growth characteristics as selected by S&P. The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index.

