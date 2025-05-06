Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Reduces Holdings in Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC cut its position in Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Free Report) by 29.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,974 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,465 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Sprout Social were worth $183,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Sprout Social by 2,392.6% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in Sprout Social by 77.1% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099 shares during the last quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC bought a new position in Sprout Social during the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Sprout Social by 41.6% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 2,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in shares of Sprout Social in the 4th quarter worth about $338,000.

In other news, Director Karen Walker sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.42, for a total value of $97,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $498,414.30. This trade represents a 16.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Justyn Russell Howard sold 40,000 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.59, for a total value of $1,303,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,417 shares in the company, valued at $241,720.03. This represents a 84.36 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 125,446 shares of company stock worth $3,115,839 over the last ninety days. 10.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SPT shares. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Sprout Social from $55.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Sprout Social from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Sprout Social from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $29.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sprout Social has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.15.

NASDAQ SPT opened at $21.14 on Tuesday. Sprout Social, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.52 and a 1 year high of $39.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.62 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.35). Sprout Social had a negative return on equity of 40.94% and a negative net margin of 17.24%. The company had revenue of $107.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.74 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides cloud software for social messaging, data and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

