Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Reduces Stock Holdings in Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lessened its stake in Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU – Free Report) by 63.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,980 shares of the coal producer’s stock after selling 15,387 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Peabody Energy were worth $188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Peabody Energy by 167.2% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,189 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Peabody Energy by 63.3% during the fourth quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 1,755 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its position in shares of Peabody Energy by 45.0% during the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 2,900 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new position in shares of Peabody Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Peabody Energy by 144.2% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,951 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,333 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on BTU. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Peabody Energy from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Peabody Energy from $27.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of Peabody Energy from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th.

Peabody Energy Stock Performance

BTU stock opened at $13.56 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.41. Peabody Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $9.61 and a 12-month high of $29.94. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The coal producer reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.25). Peabody Energy had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 8.75%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Peabody Energy Co. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

Peabody Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 19th. Peabody Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.11%.

Peabody Energy Profile

Peabody Energy Corporation engages in coal mining business in the United States, Japan, Taiwan, Australia, India, Brazil, Belgium, Chile, France, Indonesia, China, Vietnam, South Korea, Germany, and internationally. The company operates through Seaborne Thermal, Seaborne Metallurgical, Powder River Basin, Other U.S.

