Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Sells 10,471 Shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC reduced its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 79.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,627 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 10,471 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 2.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,929,642 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $250,602,000 after acquiring an additional 81,111 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,742,375 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $234,806,000 after purchasing an additional 257,200 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,768,362 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $750,046,000 after purchasing an additional 381,594 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 277.2% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 694 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,929 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on CP. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $85.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Wolfe Research upgraded Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $91.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Pacific Kansas City presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.71.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CP opened at $73.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.19. The company has a market cap of $68.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.50, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.09. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a one year low of $66.49 and a one year high of $87.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The transportation company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.74. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 25.51%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. Research analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.1644 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. This is a positive change from Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 27th. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s payout ratio is presently 21.28%.

About Canadian Pacific Kansas City

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

