Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Sells 327 Shares of Daily Consumer Discretionary Bull 3X (NYSEARCA:WANT)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lowered its holdings in Daily Consumer Discretionary Bull 3X (NYSEARCA:WANT – Free Report) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,539 shares of the company’s stock after selling 327 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC owned approximately 0.44% of Daily Consumer Discretionary Bull 3X worth $192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Daily Consumer Discretionary Bull 3X Trading Down 3.3 %
NYSEARCA WANT opened at $32.92 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $18.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.73 and a beta of 3.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.58 and a 200-day moving average of $46.32. Daily Consumer Discretionary Bull 3X has a 1-year low of $22.68 and a 1-year high of $67.27.
About Daily Consumer Discretionary Bull 3X
