Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Sells 327 Shares of Daily Consumer Discretionary Bull 3X (NYSEARCA:WANT)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lowered its holdings in Daily Consumer Discretionary Bull 3X (NYSEARCA:WANT – Free Report) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,539 shares of the company’s stock after selling 327 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC owned approximately 0.44% of Daily Consumer Discretionary Bull 3X worth $192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Daily Consumer Discretionary Bull 3X Trading Down 3.3 %

NYSEARCA WANT opened at $32.92 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $18.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.73 and a beta of 3.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.58 and a 200-day moving average of $46.32. Daily Consumer Discretionary Bull 3X has a 1-year low of $22.68 and a 1-year high of $67.27.

About Daily Consumer Discretionary Bull 3X

The Direxion Daily Cnsmr Discret Bull 3XShrs (WANT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund provides 3x leveraged exposure to the U.S. consumer discretionary sector. WANT was launched on Nov 29, 2018 and is managed by Direxion.

