Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Sells 3,466 Shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC reduced its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC – Free Report) by 61.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,178 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,466 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide were worth $196,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 130.7% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. bought a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the 3rd quarter valued at $97,000. Atala Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth $112,000. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 51.5% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the period. 89.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $142.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 7th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $116.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $112.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.38.

Insider Transactions at Marriott Vacations Worldwide

In related news, insider Stephanie Sobeck Butera bought 650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $71.66 per share, with a total value of $46,579.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 8,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $628,458.20. The trade was a 8.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Stock Performance

Marriott Vacations Worldwide stock opened at $58.49 on Tuesday. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. has a fifty-two week low of $49.22 and a fifty-two week high of $103.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $61.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.94. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 3.53.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 4.20%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 5th. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.23%.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Profile

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related businesses, products, and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management.

