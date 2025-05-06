Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Sells 3,520 Shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Energy Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PXI)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC cut its stake in Invesco Dorsey Wright Energy Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PXI – Free Report) by 45.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,191 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,520 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC owned about 0.32% of Invesco Dorsey Wright Energy Momentum ETF worth $186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PXI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Invesco Dorsey Wright Energy Momentum ETF during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Energy Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Dorsey Wright Energy Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $239,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Dorsey Wright Energy Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $885,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Dorsey Wright Energy Momentum ETF by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 47,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,094,000 after purchasing an additional 2,811 shares during the period.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Energy Momentum ETF Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of PXI opened at $39.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $47.17 million, a P/E ratio of 13.76 and a beta of 1.68. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.37. Invesco Dorsey Wright Energy Momentum ETF has a 52 week low of $34.54 and a 52 week high of $51.97.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Energy Momentum ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco Dorsey Wright Energy Momentum ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th were paid a $0.1574 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th.

PowerShares Dynamic Energy Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Energy Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Fund invests in sectors, such as energy, materials and utilities.

