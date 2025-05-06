Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Sells 3,896 Shares of Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lowered its stake in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA – Free Report) by 62.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,315 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,896 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Granite Construction were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Granite Construction alerts:

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. increased its stake in Granite Construction by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 43,612 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,825,000 after purchasing an additional 3,327 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Granite Construction by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 26,591 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,332,000 after buying an additional 1,166 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Granite Construction by 35.1% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,131,419 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $99,237,000 after buying an additional 294,200 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Granite Construction during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,666,000. Finally, Farringdon Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Granite Construction in the fourth quarter worth approximately $239,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Granite Construction from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday.

Granite Construction Stock Up 2.3 %

GVA stock opened at $82.99 on Tuesday. Granite Construction Incorporated has a 1-year low of $58.23 and a 1-year high of $105.20. The stock has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.60 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The construction company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.44. Granite Construction had a net margin of 3.15% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The business had revenue of $699.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $706.15 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Granite Construction Incorporated will post 5.49 EPS for the current year.

Granite Construction Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Granite Construction’s payout ratio is presently 21.67%.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO James A. Radich sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.14, for a total value of $217,850.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 28,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,462,227.84. The trade was a 8.13 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kyle T. Larkin sold 3,617 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.38, for a total transaction of $290,734.46. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 132,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,639,579.08. This represents a 2.66 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,932 shares of company stock valued at $896,979 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Granite Construction Profile

(Free Report)

Granite Construction Incorporated operates as an infrastructure contractor in the United States. It operates through two segments: Construction and Materials segments. The Construction segment engages in the construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, marine ports, dams, reservoirs, aqueducts, infrastructure, and site development for use by the public and water-related construction for municipal agencies, commercial water suppliers, industrial facilities, and energy companies; and construction of various complex projects, including infrastructure/site development, mining, public safety, tunnel, solar storage, and power related projects.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Granite Construction Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Granite Construction and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.