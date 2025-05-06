Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Sells 40,894 Shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC reduced its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO – Free Report) by 79.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,389 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 40,894 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) were worth $203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 831.6% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,168,821 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $22,850,000 after buying an additional 1,043,359 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,860,285 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $153,669,000 after acquiring an additional 820,686 shares during the period. Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd. increased its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd. now owns 6,617,077 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $129,364,000 after buying an additional 633,604 shares during the period. WFM ASIA BVI Ltd acquired a new stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) in the 4th quarter worth about $11,364,000. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 1,345,583 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,306,000 after buying an additional 359,578 shares during the period. 41.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ZTO opened at $18.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of -0.14. ZTO Express has a 12 month low of $16.34 and a 12 month high of $27.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.28 and a 200 day moving average of $19.80.

ZTO Express (Cayman) ( NYSE:ZTO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 18th. The transportation company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.73 billion. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a net margin of 20.56% and a return on equity of 15.44%. On average, equities analysts forecast that ZTO Express will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 10th were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 10th. ZTO Express (Cayman)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.95%.

ZTO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut ZTO Express (Cayman) from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. StockNews.com raised ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ZTO Express (Cayman) presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.28.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. It offers freight forwarding services; and delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

