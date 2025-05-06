Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Sells 5,134 Shares of McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lowered its stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Free Report) by 75.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,134 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in McGrath RentCorp were worth $187,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get McGrath RentCorp alerts:

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atala Financial Inc bought a new position in McGrath RentCorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of McGrath RentCorp in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp in the 4th quarter valued at $89,000. KBC Group NV raised its stake in McGrath RentCorp by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. bought a new position in McGrath RentCorp during the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. 92.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at McGrath RentCorp

In related news, Director Kimberly Ann Box sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.69, for a total transaction of $124,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $935,175. This represents a 11.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Philip B. Hawkins sold 4,804 shares of McGrath RentCorp stock in a transaction on Monday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.57, for a total transaction of $497,550.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,150 shares in the company, valued at $326,245.50. The trade was a 60.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,371 shares of company stock valued at $1,228,431 in the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised McGrath RentCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th.

View Our Latest Research Report on MGRC

McGrath RentCorp Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MGRC opened at $108.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.66. McGrath RentCorp has a 12 month low of $95.50 and a 12 month high of $129.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.29.

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $195.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.03 million. McGrath RentCorp had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 25.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. Research analysts expect that McGrath RentCorp will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McGrath RentCorp Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 16th were given a dividend of $0.485 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 16th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. This is an increase from McGrath RentCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. McGrath RentCorp’s dividend payout ratio is 20.10%.

McGrath RentCorp Profile

(Free Report)

McGrath RentCorp operates as a business to business rental company in the United States and internationally. It rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, and electronic test equipment. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Modular, Portable Storage, TRS-RenTelco, and Enviroplex.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McGrath RentCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McGrath RentCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.