Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Sells 5,669 Shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC trimmed its position in shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) by 62.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,466 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,669 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Roblox were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RBLX. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in Roblox by 83.9% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Roblox by 44.5% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 747 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Roblox by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Roblox by 188.4% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Roblox by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Roblox from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Roblox from $46.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup boosted their target price on Roblox from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $72.00 price target (up from $65.00) on shares of Roblox in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Roblox from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Roblox has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.91.

Shares of RBLX stock opened at $71.84 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.82, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.02. Roblox Co. has a 52 week low of $29.55 and a 52 week high of $75.74. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $59.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.85. The company has a market capitalization of $45.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.54 and a beta of 1.46.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.09. Roblox had a negative net margin of 25.97% and a negative return on equity of 665.98%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.43) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Roblox Co. will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO David Baszucki sold 229,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.48, for a total transaction of $12,026,684.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 221,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,649,667.84. The trade was a 50.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Arvind Chakravarthy sold 982 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.26, for a total transaction of $60,157.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 204,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,513,028.86. This represents a 0.48 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 764,399 shares of company stock valued at $45,431,661 over the last 90 days. 22.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

