Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Sells 892 Shares of Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC decreased its stake in shares of Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT – Free Report) by 13.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,692 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 892 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Liquidity Services were worth $184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Liquidity Services alerts:

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Liquidity Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in Liquidity Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in Liquidity Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $132,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Liquidity Services by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,849 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Longboard Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Liquidity Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $200,000. 71.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LQDT. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Liquidity Services in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of Liquidity Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th.

Liquidity Services Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LQDT opened at $31.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $981.76 million, a PE ratio of 42.17 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.87 and its 200 day moving average is $30.27. Liquidity Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.33 and a fifty-two week high of $39.72.

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.06. Liquidity Services had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 20.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Steven Weiskircher sold 10,815 shares of Liquidity Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.99, for a total transaction of $367,601.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 58,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,985,049.99. The trade was a 15.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Beatriz V. Infante sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.36, for a total value of $176,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 82,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,934,526.40. This trade represents a 5.68 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 163,758 shares of company stock valued at $5,286,708. Insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

About Liquidity Services

(Free Report)

Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplaces, self-directed auction listing tools, and value-added services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: GovDeals, Retail Supply Chain Group (RSCG), Capital Assets Group (CAG), and Machinio. Its marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and retail capital assets; GovDeals marketplace, which provides self-directed service solutions in which sellers list their own assets that enables local and state government entities, and commercial businesses located in the United States and Canada to sell surplus and salvage assets; and AllSurplus, a centralized marketplace that connects global buyer base with assets from across the network of marketplaces in a single destination.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LQDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Liquidity Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liquidity Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.